40 brand logos with hidden messages

Click the image to see the full size infographic

We see logos of iconic brands almost everyday, but did you know some have hidden messages you may not have noticed? With some outstanding uses of colour as well as amazing examples of negative space, big brands such as FedEx and Amazon are packing more into their logos than previously thought.

This handy infographic from the team at Made By Oomph charts the hidden messages of 40 big brands, from online retailers to local zoos. Including everything from aspects of the company within the logo design itself, to hinting at the services they can provide, the creators of said logos certainly know what they're doing.

Whilst some are more obvious than others, this infographic will definitely provide some logo design inspiration and an insight into the workings of some of the biggest brands on the planet. Next time you're scanning the shelves, you might want to take a closer look.

