Topics

Shutterstock infographic predicts 2013 design trends

By Graphic design  

Shutterstock have predicted the design trends of 2013 with this handy infographic. What do you make of their findings?

Click the image to see the full infographic

Click the image to see the full infographic

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock is an innovative technology company, operating in more than 150 countries and 10 languages. They provide the best photos, vectors, illustrations and video from thousands of contributors for creative professionals.

Discover nuggets of info like what people are downloading around the world

Discover nuggets of info like what people are downloading around the world

Here, they've gathered some powerful data to bring you this handy infographic depicting the spectrum and design trends for 2013. Information includes the most downloaded images of 2012; what's hot where; keywords on the rise as well as the most popular colours.

So, what do you make of their findings? Are these the trends to stay? Or are design trends a waste of time?

Like this? Read these!

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles