Shutterstock infographic predicts 2013 design trends

Click the image to see the full infographic

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock is an innovative technology company, operating in more than 150 countries and 10 languages. They provide the best photos, vectors, illustrations and video from thousands of contributors for creative professionals.

Discover nuggets of info like what people are downloading around the world

Here, they've gathered some powerful data to bring you this handy infographic depicting the spectrum and design trends for 2013. Information includes the most downloaded images of 2012; what's hot where; keywords on the rise as well as the most popular colours.

So, what do you make of their findings? Are these the trends to stay? Or are design trends a waste of time?

Take a look at 55 brilliant examples of infographics

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Great examples of doodle art

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!