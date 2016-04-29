This timeline of internet firsts will surprise you

Click to see the full size infographic

Where would we be without the internet? The design industry would be completely different for a start. There would be no need for website builders, and you wouldn't be able to easily access vast amounts of information easily via free ebooks. All of these factors make the days before the internet sound very difficult indeed.

Thankfully the internet took off in the early '70s, bringing with it new ways to communicate, watch videos and buy broken laser pointers. To celebrate how far technology has come, SSls.com have created this pixel art infographic marking major milestones in internet history.

Depending on your age, some of these dates will mean more to you than others. Are you older than the first email? Or does it only seem like yesterday, rather than 10 years, that you were posting your first messages on the newly created Twitter? Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the internet continues to develop and create more firsts over the years.