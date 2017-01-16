Behind the scenes of Camden Market's brand identity

London's Camden Market has long been celebrated for its anarchic spirit and commitment to creativity, and this was the message that specialist branding studio Ragged Edge worked to capture when it was tasked with putting together a new identity.
"Instead of a corporate brand system, we set out to create a toolkit for self-expression; a kind of 'unbrand'," smiles the studio's co-founder Max Ottignon.
The solution the team came up with was a flexible set of tools, comprising two custom fonts, a brand frame, a geometric pattern based on the negative spaces within the typeface, and a black and white colour palette. It was presented to the Camden Market team with strict instructions: "If you’re not experimenting with our brand, pushing its boundaries, you're not doing it right."
