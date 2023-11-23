Live
So far, Nintendo Switch deals have delivered some surprises this Black Friday
We use our years of experience to share live updates on Nintendo Switch deals on consoles, games and accessories.
We've been tracking Switch deals for years now over Black Friday, and to be honest it's a pretty soul-sucking experience at times. There are rarely any significant discounts off this ridiculously popular console. But with a new Switch on the horizon (probably) next year, we're seeing a very different picture this year.
But since the bar has already been set this low, we expect there will be more discounts to come from other major retailers. Below, we've set out the main retailers to hit up for Nintendo Switch deals, all of which have form in offering the biggest discounts – and most are already selling cheaper consoles, games and accessories already.
Editor's picks: Our list of the best Switch deals
Best Switch Black Friday US deals
Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online:
$370 $299 at Amazon
Save $70: A Nintendo Switch and one of the most popular games thrown in for free! Plus three months of online subscription?! This is a cracking deal, but note, on Amazon the price will only appear once you add the product to your cart.
Price check: $399.99 at Nintendo
Nintendo Switch OLED:
$349.99 $296 at Walmart
Save $53: This is the fanciest Switch around, so $60 off the price is welcomed. It has a vibrant OLED screen and joy-con included, and you can use it on the TV. Previously, the record-low was $318.73, but this smashes that low by $30.
Price comparison: Amazon $349 | NIntendo $349
Nintendo Switch Lite:
$259 $199 at Amazon
Save $50: The Switch Lite doesn't tend to see many discounts, so in all honesty this is probably the lowest you're going to get it for. Compared to how much it is over in the Nintendo store, this $50 discount is pretty great.
Price check: $259.99 at Nintendo
Best Switch Black Friday UK deals
Nintendo Switch Sports bundle:
£298 £259 at Amazon
Save £38.99: This Nintendo Switch bundles gets you Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online membership, saving you around £39. Games include tennis, bowling, football and volleyball. These bundle deals are often the best offers we see over Black Friday, so are worth snapping up.
Price check: £279.99 at Game
Nintendo Switch OLED:
£309.99 £279.95 at Amazon
Save £30: There are already some small savings to be had on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK, including £30 off the console alone at Amazon. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the original Switch console with, naturally, an OLED screen for improved contrast, as well as a bigger storage capacity for games and a kickstand.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Honestly Bomb: I've never used a Nintendo Switch. Haven't even seen one in real life. In fact, excluding a Christmas Wii session, the last Nintendo console I played on was my trusty Snes, back in the 90s... aaah, those were the days. I remember getting a plastic bazooka for it. Only used it for a duck-shooting game. Imagine. Shooting ducks with a bazooka. Those were different times...
Anyway... This Black Friday may change all that, as there are many people on the CB team that have a Switch, and think it's amazing. If I see a really great UK deal, I may just buy it. Long story short: rest assured, I will only be posting deals here that I myself would get.
Bazooka.
And we're off! This is Creative Bloq's live hub, dedicated to all the Nintendo Switch deals worth checking out – as and when they go live.
Right now, the best deals are at the top of this page... but I'll be updating this as regularly as I can.