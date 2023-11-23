So far, Nintendo Switch deals have delivered some surprises this Black Friday

We've been tracking Switch deals for years now over Black Friday, and to be honest it's a pretty soul-sucking experience at times. There are rarely any significant discounts off this ridiculously popular console. But with a new Switch on the horizon (probably) next year, we're seeing a very different picture this year.

But since the bar has already been set this low, we expect there will be more discounts to come from other major retailers. Below, we've set out the main retailers to hit up for Nintendo Switch deals, all of which have form in offering the biggest discounts – and most are already selling cheaper consoles, games and accessories already.

Best retailers in the US

Best retailers in the UK

Editor's picks: Our list of the best Switch deals

Best Switch Black Friday US deals

Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online: $370 $299 at Amazon

Save $70: A Nintendo Switch and one of the most popular games thrown in for free! Plus three months of online subscription?! This is a cracking deal, but note, on Amazon the price will only appear once you add the product to your cart. Price check: $399.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $296 at Walmart

Save $53: This is the fanciest Switch around, so $60 off the price is welcomed. It has a vibrant OLED screen and joy-con included, and you can use it on the TV. Previously, the record-low was $318.73, but this smashes that low by $30. Price comparison: Amazon $349 | NIntendo $349

Nintendo Switch Lite: $259 $199 at Amazon

Save $50: The Switch Lite doesn't tend to see many discounts, so in all honesty this is probably the lowest you're going to get it for. Compared to how much it is over in the Nintendo store, this $50 discount is pretty great. Price check: $259.99 at Nintendo

Best Switch Black Friday UK deals

Nintendo Switch Sports bundle: £298 £259 at Amazon

Save £38.99: This Nintendo Switch bundles gets you Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online membership, saving you around £39. Games include tennis, bowling, football and volleyball. These bundle deals are often the best offers we see over Black Friday, so are worth snapping up. Price check: £279.99 at Game

Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99 £279.95 at Amazon

Save £30: There are already some small savings to be had on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK, including £30 off the console alone at Amazon. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the original Switch console with, naturally, an OLED screen for improved contrast, as well as a bigger storage capacity for games and a kickstand.

