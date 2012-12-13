Cool timelapse of band logo art creation

Our recent post on 20 beautiful band logo designs cause a bit of controversy - we've never received so much "why didn't you include...?" correspondence before! But what it did outline is how passionate the design world and beyond is about the world of music, and logo design in particular.

So we were delighted to find this clip of Knifeman band member James Wilson creating a rather splendid logo for his group. The timelapse vid shows the artistic process in full, and if you like what you see at the end, why not head to James Wilson Illustration's website and grab a limited edition (of 30) A3 Risograph print on 170gsm thick off-white paper each, signed and numbered.

