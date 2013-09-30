Logo mash-ups highlight common ground

Do you think the combined logos work well together?

There's plenty of top brands and iconic logo designs out there but just how similar are they to each other? Well, this new Tumblr blog for designers aims to answer that question with a series of logo mash-ups that highlight the common ground of some of the most well-known offerings out there.

Forcing you to make connections you never knew existed, the logo mash-ups showcase a number of similarities. For example, Taco Bell and AT&T both have prominent bells in their logos, while American Apparel and American Airlines have the same initials.

Whether the combined logos work well together or not, it's an interesting project that enables us to depict the similarities between the designs and possibly the secret to their long-lasting success.

Head on over to the website to see more logo mash-ups.

