Topics

Logo mash-ups highlight common ground

By Graphic design  

A new Tumblr highlights the hidden connections between brands' logo designs. Do you think they work well together?

logo mash-ups

Do you think the combined logos work well together?

There's plenty of top brands and iconic logo designs out there but just how similar are they to each other? Well, this new Tumblr blog for designers aims to answer that question with a series of logo mash-ups that highlight the common ground of some of the most well-known offerings out there.

Forcing you to make connections you never knew existed, the logo mash-ups showcase a number of similarities. For example, Taco Bell and AT&T both have prominent bells in their logos, while American Apparel and American Airlines have the same initials.

Whether the combined logos work well together or not, it's an interesting project that enables us to depict the similarities between the designs and possibly the secret to their long-lasting success.

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

logo mash-ups

Head on over to the website to see more logo mash-ups.

[via Fast Co. Design]

Like this? Read these!

What logos do you think work best? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles