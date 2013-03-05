Topics

Record label logos get a retro redesign

By Graphic design  

The likes of Sub Pop, Rough Trade and Factory Records get a retro logo redesign with this personal project from designer and photographer Ben Geier.

record label logos: sub pop

Ben was inspired by the Batman animated series for these logo redesigns

Redesigning the all-important logo designs of some of the most iconic brands in the music industry is a tricky and daunting task to take on. However, this brilliant record label logo project pulls it off magnificently.

Ben Geier is an avid designer who makes short films, designs music videos, produces photography and sometimes dabbles in wedding videography. Here, he's taken on some of the best known record label logos and given them in a retro-inspired new look.

Taking plenty of influence from the Batman animated series, we love the feel of these logo redesigns. With the likes of Sub Pop, Factory, Rough Trade and Domino all getting the Ben Geier treatment, it's interesting to see these logos in a different light.

record label logos: factory

record label logos: warp

record label logos: badman

record label logos: rough trade

record label logos: drag city

record label logos: 4ad

You can take a look at the rest of the record label redesigns over on Ben's website.

Like this? Read these!

Do you have a personal project that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles