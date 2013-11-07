GWARRRR! Famous logos get black metal makeover

Web brands are reimagined as if they were noisy teenagers singing about witches and Satan

We're all familiar with the iconic logo designs from the likes of Google, Yahoo!, Facebook, Twitter and Apple. But what if everything we knew about them was turned on its head and given a black metal twist? That's exactly what's happened here, in this head banging project.

Belgian sketch artist Christophe Szpajdel has designed almost 7,000 logos - yes, 7,000 - for metal bands around the world, earning him the title 'Lord of Logos'. Here, he turns his pen to a more commercial aesthetic, with Fast Company asking him to redesign the logos of famous companies.

The results see these iconic logos shown in a completely new light - with darkened typography and scarily sinister embellishment. Szpajdel has said that modern companies "could learn a thing or two from metal logos. Logos weren’t meant to be designed by committee, which is why the best logos are drawn by hand".

[via Design Taxi]

What do you make of these black metal makeovers? Let us know in the comments box below!