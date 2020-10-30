AirPods plummet to lowest-ever price of $108 in early Black Friday deal

With Black Friday round the corner, we've got our eyes peeled for brilliant early deals, and we're happy to tell you that AirPods have just hit their lowest-ever price – a bargain-busting $108. The snag is, it's a location-specific deal. If you're in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, or Pennsylvania, you're in luck. Elsewhere? There are brilliant deals for you too, across the whole range.

In the US? Get a pair of AirPods Pro for $195.99 at Woot! and put $54 straight into your pocket. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a pair of AirPods Pro, though we can't say what'll happen on Black Friday itself.

UK customers can buy a pair of brand new AirPods with wireless charging case with up to 21 per cent off at Amazon, knocked down from £199 to £157.

We've listed the deals below for you, but we can't guarantee how long these prices will be around for. Find more great deals in our Apple Black Friday and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 posts, which will be regularly updated to include the very best deals around.

The best AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169 $108 at Walmart

Save $59: Walmart is practically giving away these 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case, at the lowest price ever for a pair of Apple earbuds. It's only available in IN, OH, WV, VA, MD and PA while stocks last.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $195 at Woot

Save $54: The fancier sibling to AirPods, the Pro model come with transparency mode and the ability to customise the fit in your ear. You'll enjoy active noise cancellation and sweat/water resistance, too. This is a fantastic price.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): $200 $160 at Best Buy

Save $40: Take things up a notch with wireless charging (just place the case on a qi mat). You'll get 18 hours of talk time, and 24 hours of listening time, plus Siri's assistance and one-tap, always-on activation.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Gen): $160 $130 at Best Buy

Save $30: Complete with charging case (and cable), you'll save a tasty sum if you buy these at Best Buy today. Enjoy unrivalled sound, 18 hours of talking time and 24 hours of listening time AND Siri.

The best AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £209 at Amazon

Save £40: You'll notice the difference if you go for the AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation and sweat and water resistance, you can customise the fit so it's just right for you. Plus, transparency mode means you can let the outside world in when you need to.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): £199 £157 at Amazon

Save 21%: With wireless charging, these AirPods are super simple – just place them on a wireless charging mat to power up. With one-tap activation, Siri is built in to assist you. Talk for 18 hours, and listen for 24 when using the charging case to top up your power.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Gen): £159 £129 at Amazon

Save 19%: Save a sizeable chunk on Apple's earbuds. Complete with charging case (and lightning to USB lead), these beauties deliver 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours of talking time.

Missed these deals? Check out the other offers we've found below.

