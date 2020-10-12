Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: Get a brand new iPad for under $300

Amazon's biggest event of the year is just a few hours away and some of the early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are shaping up to be pretty unmissable. There are deals on all sorts of different iPads to be had. Amazon has slashed the price of price standard iPads – including this brand new 10.2-inch iPad for under $300, and is also offering top deals to save £10 on the iPad Mini, as well as £58 off the much-coveted iPad Pro.

Amazon Prime Day runs over the next two days, but there's no need to wait if you like the look of any of the deals below. For more deals on a range of Apple products, see our dedicated Apple Amazon Prime Day hub.

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: US

Apple iPad (2020): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: The entry-level iPad is already Apple's most affordable tablet, so with this extra $30 off you've got a total bargain. We've seen offers before on the 2020, 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB SSD and they always go quickly, so you'd better act fast.



Apple iPad Mini (2018): $399 $335.98 at Amazon

Save $63: One of the best early Apple Prime Day deals we've seen this year drops the price of this 2018 iPad Mini by a massive $63, so it now costs just under $350. This model comes complete with Wi-Fi, 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support.





Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $949

Save $50: Ahead of Prime Day you can save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB. With Apple Pencil support and a super-fast A12Z processor, this is a fantastic price on this popular tablet.



Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad (2020): £329 £316.62 at Amazon

Save £12: The brand new iPad is already a steal, so knock another £12 off and you've got a fantastic price on this brand new 2020, 10.2-inch model with Wi-Fi and 32GB of storage. Just act quickly, because this deal won't last long.



Apple iPad (2020): £429 £405.39 at Amazon

Save £23: If you're looking for a slightly upgraded iPad, you can pay a bit extra and get the 128GB version for just over £400. It might not be the biggest saving you'll ever see, but Apple products don't usually get huge discounts, so this is one to snap up.

Apple iPad Mini (2018): £399 £378.60 at Amazon

Save £20: This 2018 iPad Mini with Wi-Fi, Apple Pencil support and 64GB of storage is a couple of years old, but it's still a top quality tablet. And at this price, we don't expect stocks to last long.



Apple iPad Pro (2017): £769 £726.70 at Amazon

Save £42: If you're in the market for a new iPad Pro but aren't bothered about having the latest model, this 2017, 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage has had a sweet discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1069 £1028.74 at Amazon

Save £58: If you've been holding out for a discount on the 2020, 4th Gen iPad Pro, you're in luck. There's over £50 off this 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB version in space grey. We don't expect this one to hang around for long!



If you've missed the deal above or it isn't for you, see more top Amazon Prime Day iPad deals below.

