Build your online brand with a .tech domain name

Thanks to an over-saturation of .com websites, finding a unique and relevant domain name is one of the hardest things for an entrepreneur or start-up company to do. So why not choose a domain that’s far more suited for your tech enterprise with a .tech domain? Radix '.tech' Domain Subscriptions are available for 90 per cent off at just $49.99.

The .com domain is becoming increasingly outdated, and more and more tech industry giants, including Consumer Electronics Show (CES.tech) and Viacom (Viacom.tech), are shifting to a .tech extension in order to lock down more relevant and simplified domain names. These Radix subscriptions enable you to register and use a .tech domain name for ten years – allowing you to build your brand while reflecting your passion for technology and start-ups.

Get a Radix '.tech' Domain Subscriptions now for just $49.99 – 90 per cent off their usual price.

Related articles: