Download Premiere Pro: How to try Premiere Pro for free or with Creative Cloud

You're here to download Premiere Pro, and after reading this article, that's exactly what you'll be able to do. Whether that's downloading the free version of the video editing software, or as part of the Creative Cloud subscription, you'll find all the information you'll need to get your hands on Adobe Premiere Pro. Plus, you'll even find some tutorials to help get you started.

If you're still unsure, or want more information before you buy, check out this article on the best video editing software for designers (hint: number one is Premiere Pro). And if you are sold on Adobe video editing software, be sure to check out our roundup on the best laptops for video editing too.

Can I download Premiere Pro for free?

You can download Premiere Pro for free, and trial it out for seven days to find out if you like it or not. Premiere Pro is a paid-for video editing program, but if you go direct to Adobe, you can get the week-long version that will give you full access to the incredibly powerful software. That includes all the latest features and updates, and it won't mean having to give your credit card details in the first instance.

We have to stress that downloading any Adobe software in any other way is illegal, and not a good idea – not only is it piracy, but you're opening up yourself to potential viruses and malware.

Download a free trial of Premiere Pro at Adobe

You can try the latest release of Premiere Pro for free – and get access to all the newest features and updates – with this seven-day trial for PC, Mac and iPad. There's no obligation to buy, but if you decide to, simply convert to a paid Creative Cloud membership at the end of or during the trial period.

Download Premiere Pro as part of Creative Cloud

To buy Premiere Pro, you'll need to head over to the Adobe site and chose from one of the options that they offer. You can choose a single app plan, which will give you Premiere Pro alone, or you can chose a plan that includes more of Adobe's creative apps.

You can currently buy Premiere Pro as a standalone app for under £20 a month, but you can add additional apps, such as the audio recording, mixing and restoration app Audition, for an additional fee. Buying single apps may start adding up, so some users might think it best to get all 20+ apps in the creative suite for just under £50 (that includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, Premier Pro and more).

There are options for individual users, businesses, and if you’re a student or teacher you save up to 65% off the first year of use if you buy Premiere Pro as part of the full suite.

An example of the Premiere Pro interface. (Image credit: Adobe)

How much does Premiere Pro cost?

Right now, the cheapest way to buy Premiere Pro is as a standalone app, which which costs $20.99 / £19.97 / €23.99 per month. This will be a monthly payment for a year, and will include access to the latest features and updates the moment they're released. Also included is 100GB of cloud storage, Premiere Rush, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and Adobe Spark (where you can quickly create your own branded graphics, web pages and videos).

Buy Premiere Pro from $20.99 / £19.97 / €23.99 per month

Premiere Pro is an all-singing all-dancing video editor from Adobe, which is used by creatives from all around the world. There are a range of pricing options, which you'll find more details on below.

Alternatively, you can pay for the year up front for an overall price of $240 / £238 / €287; or on a month-by-month fee of $31.49 / £30.34 / €35.99, including the previously detailed additions.

Then there's the Creative Cloud All Apps option, giving you total access to Adobe’s entire collection of creative desktop and mobile apps – including of course Premiere Pro – for $52.99 / £49.94 / €59.99 per month.

Also make sure to keep an eye on Adobe's Special Offers page, as that will be the first place that you'll find any discounts or bundle deals on apps from the Creative Cloud suite.

Premiere Pro discounts for students and teachers

If you’re a student or teacher, you can buy Premiere Pro as part of a discounted All Apps plan at a much lower rate than the individual option. You'll get the entire collection of creative desktop and mobile apps, plus 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio and more – for just $19.99 / £16.24 / €19.50 per month for the first year, $29.99 / £25.28 / €29.99 after that.

This is a great saving, whether you're picking the monthly payment for a year, or the month-by-month option – a massive saving of up to 65%!

Getting started in Premiere Pro

Once you've downloaded the version of Premiere Pro that suits you, there are several different tutorials on best practice in video editing around the internet – if you want some key tips, head over to article how to edit videos.

Of course, if you want something a little easier to navigate for mobile, you can always explore Adobe's free mobile app Premiere Rush (voted top in our best video editing apps round up). It's designed to be super easy to use, and will be perfect for those more interested in editing video for YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram Stories than high end video footage.

