How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

It's the Xbox event of the year, so here's how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

A n Xbox logo promoting the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase
The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is coming this week, on 12 June, and promises to reveal Microsoft's plans for the coming year and into 2022. Xbox Series S and X have proved a success and are competing with PlayStation 5, and are shaping into a mini-design marvel for Microsoft. 

If you've yet to buy a new Xbox, we have a guide to the cheapest Xbox Series S/X deals and a feature on the best Xbox Series X/S games to play right now. We also keep track of the best Xbox Series X/S stock updates

What can we expect from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase? There should be a new look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which uses Unreal Engine 5 – any would-be game designers and devs need to pay attention to this one as it promises to be a masterclass in video game animation, mocap and visual fidelity. Also expect news on a new Fable, as well as updates on Bethesda's Starfield and its Indiana Jones game.

Below you can find some key information, but keep in mind that following the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on 14 June an Extended edition will be aired 10am PT / 1pm Eastern. This will feature 90 minutes of new trailers, interviews and behind the scenes features.

When is the event?

Tune in Sunday, June 12 at 10am Pacific Time to see what Xbox has to offer for 2022 and 2023. Expect updates on Starfield and a look at how Activision's games will be included in Xbox Games Pass.

How do I watch the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase?

