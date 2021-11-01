Love the new iMac? Wait till you hear about the so-called iMac Pro

We're big fans of the colourful new 2021 iMac, released this April. After languishing for years without a design update, Apple's all-in-one was finally given a fresh coat of paint (or, to be precise, seven of them). The only downside is a lack of options for those who require a larger display, with only 24 inches available. But that could soon be about to change.

Rumour has it Apple is planning to revive the iMac Pro, which was unceremoniously ditched just before the 2021 model made an appearance. We could be in for a 27-LED display complete with ProMotion, as well as some intriguing design changes. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.)

We're big fans of the 2021 iMac (Image credit: Apple)

According to well-known Apple leaker Dylandkt, Apple is working on a larger iMac, which is said to feature the same M1X and M1X Max chips that Apple debuted with the new MacBook Pro last month. Indeed, with the working moniker 'iMac Pro', it sounds like Apple very much is aiming this model at Pro users.

Also lifted from the MacBook Pro is ProMotion, Apple's super-smooth 120hz refresh-rate, and the addition of extra ports such as HDMI and an SD card slot. As for the most controversial design aspect of the MacBook Pro, well, we'll have to wait and see whether the notch is coming to the iMac.

iMac (Pro)Promotion and Mini LedBase model 16gb Ram 512gb StorageM1 Pro and MaxDark bezelsHDMI, SD Card, Usb CSimilar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDRStarting price at or over 2000 dollarsEthernet on brick standardFace ID was tested (Not confirmed)1H 2022October 30, 2021 See more

While we love the splash of colour Apple threw at the 24-inch iMac, not everyone loved the white bezels around the edges of the display. Well, those people will be thrilled to hear that the iMac Pro will apparently feature black bezels, for that monochromatic 'Pro' look.

The original iMac Pro was discontinued earlier this year (Image credit: Apple)

So when can we expect this monster machine? According to Dylandkt, it could drop in the first half of 2022. And we can't help but think it sounds like the ultimate all-in-one for creatives, with that larger display, extra ports and, of course, the power of M1 and M1 Max.

As with all Apple rumours, time will of course tell whether the iMac Pro will become a reality next year. But one thing's for sure – if it does, we'll be first in line. If you don't fancy waiting, check out today's best iMac deals below, and be sure to check out the best early Apple Black Friday offers.

Read more: