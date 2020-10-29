Early iPhone 12 mini video reveals the tiny phone of our dreams

Of the four iPhone 12 models launched during Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event this month, perhaps the most exciting of all is the iPhone 12 mini. In a world of gargantuan devices that require at least two hands to use, a tiny, 5.4-inch iPhone feels like a delightful throwback to simpler times.

While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are already available, iPhone 12 mini preorders don't open until 6 November. But one YouTuber has got hold of one early (we shan't ask how) and shared a detailed 40-minute look at the diminutive device. For fans of small phones, this could well end up the best camera phone of them all.

The iPhone 12 mini (left) beside the iPhone 12 (right) (Image credit: George Buhnici on YouTube)

While you won't get much out of George Buhnici's commentary if you don't speak Romanian, the video does offer our first real-world look at the iPhone 12 mini, including the all-important size comparison with the iPhone 12. Spoiler alert: it's a lot smaller.

While it's no surprise that the 5.4-inch mini looks, well, mini next to the 6.1-inch 12, seeing the two devices side-by-side for the first time reveals the huge difference between them. We loved the idea of the iPhone 12 mini at launch – many users prefer to be able to use their phone comfortably one-handed, but with the advent of the iPhone X, it seemed the smaller form factor was gone forever.

What's truly impressive about the iPhone 12 mini, though, is its internals. Rather than scrimping on features, Apple has opted to make the mini just as powerful as the 12: same A14 Bionic chip, same 5G capabilities, same incredible camera setup. For creatives looking for a portable powerhouse, the iPhone 12 mini doesn't appear to come with any compromises. We'll just have to wait and see how the battery life holds up.

This is the first real-world glimpse we've seen of the iPhone 12 mini (left) (Image credit: George Buhnici on YouTube)

Buhnici's video has already been removed from YouTube. With embargoes likely in place for reviewers, Apple probably wasn't happy about the upload – and who knows, perhaps Buhnici even posted it early by mistake. 9to5Mac has since uploaded its own copy, so you can still (for now) enjoy the first IRL glimpse of the tiny phone before preorders begin on 6 November.

Of course, for some creatives, bigger will indeed be better. If you're looking for a digital canvas for the best apps for graphic designers, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could be the way to go. Check out today's best deals below, and take a look at our Apple Black Friday page for even more offers.

