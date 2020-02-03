Launch your full stack web developer career today

If your goal is to become a full stack web developer this year, you've come to the right place. Learning how to code may not be as daunting or far fetched as you might think. Start on your path to mastering JavaScript programming languages today with The Complete Full Stack JavaScript Course, now only $13.

All developers must start with the essential building blocks of programming. With over 20 hours of content, this complete crash course covers the fundamentals needed to start up a new career in full stack web development. You'll learn JS development and work your way to taking on projects using ReactJS, NodeJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, Material-UI, and socket programming.

Concepts in calculator application, weblog, and chat application will be thoroughly covered, allowing you to fully absorb each idea. You'll soon be able to explore the full stack elements of JavaScript by taking on what you learn and coding your own REST API. The hands-on projects give you step-by-step instructions to help put what you learn to the test and apply the techniques to real-world projects.

With over 85 lessons, you'll have plenty of content to comb through to launch your career. Lifetime access to the material allows you to come back to revisit the fundamentals, and updates in the course are included, automatically providing you with the latest content available. This crash course also comes complete with a certification of completion, allowing for a great résumé booster for your next endeavour.

While access to this crash course typically sells for $200, The Complete Full Stack JavaScript Course is currently reduced to only $13 – that's 93 per cent off! Kick-off your schooling in full stack web development and start building an invaluable skillset for future jobs to come.

