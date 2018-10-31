Learn how to build apps with better UI/UX

When it comes down to building a great app, you need to consider both function and design. The Complete UI/UX Fundamentals Bundle shows you how to create apps that everyone will love to use – and that look as good as they work.

This bundle includes eight courses that covers the concepts behind building apps that are usable, accessible and enjoyable to use. You'll also learn to conduct the discovery it takes to define your user audience and solve their potential problems by understanding their point of view.

Snag the Complete UI/UX Fundamentals Bundle for $29, 97 per cent off the usual price.

