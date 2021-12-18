Apple M1 MacBook Air drops to lowest price ever in time for Christmas

If you're looking to spoil a loved one this year for Christmas, or even treat yourself to a new MacBook, you're in luck. Right now, you can get the super-powerful 2020 M1 MacBook Air for just £889 at Amazon. That's a huge £110 off the retail price, and the lowest price we've ever seen this model.

Over in the US, B&H Photo is running a load of holiday deals on MacBooks, including the same MacBook Air model with a $70 off – now just $929. And, even better, B&H Photo also has an early 2020 MacBook Air now for just $829 – that's a huge $150 off!

These are some of the biggest and best deals we've seen on the MacBook Air this year, the timing of which is amazing as all are available for delivery in time for Christmas – hurrah!

The best MacBook deals in the US

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $929 at B&H Photo

Save $70: The biggest offer we've seen on this device so far this year was $100 off over the Black Friday weekend, and this isn't far off it. We don't expect to see any further discounts, so grab one while you can.

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $829 at B&H Photo

Save $150: Save a packet on this early 2020 M1 MacBook Air, complete with 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

The best MacBook deals in the UK

£999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £100: Under £890 for the first time, this is a cracking deal on the M1 MacBook Air. Slimline, lightweight and super-powerful, this model boasts a beautiful 13-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

£1,299 M1 13" MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 £1,159 at Amazon

Save £140: The biggest saving we've seen on the 2020 MacBook Pro, this is a top deal from Amazon. So snap up one of these 13" MacBook Pros with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD before they all go.

Despite being a year old, and the new 2021 MacBook making a very grand entrance, the M1 MacBooks are still absolute beasts of machines. So much so they feature prominently in our guides to the most powerful laptops and the best laptops for graphic design.

If you're not sure what device is right for you, take a look at our in-depth MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) review and MacBook Air M1 (2020) review.