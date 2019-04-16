MacBook prices slashed by $500 or more

B&H Photo has slashed the prices on its 2017 MacBooks. The biggest discounts by far are on the Gold and Rose Gold models – which have been knocked down by $600 and $500 respectively. If you want the Silver or Space Grey, you're looking at $100-$150 off, which is not quite as impressive.

The Gold version that's on sale is the higher-specced (and thus more expensive) model – it includes a 1.3 GHz Intel Core m5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512BG storage. Right now, the price has dropped by over 1/3, to just under $1000. If you don't need those specs, the Rose Gold version has a less powerful processor, less storage and RAM, but it's new price takes it down to under $800 – total bargain.

If that's not quite what you're looking for, take a look at our roundup of the best MacBook and MacBook Pro deals for some more bargains.

