Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 could be the ultimate 2-in-1 for creatives

Microsoft's Surface Pro has been around for a while now, and it's fair to say the 2-in-2 tablet/laptop hybrid has been in need of a fresh coat of paint for a few years. Well, that's exactly what Microsoft delivered this week, announcing a new Surface Pro with a brand new design and enhanced display.

With a slimmer profile and much smaller bezels, the Surface Pro 8 is a much sleeker affair than the 7, and that full 13-inch screen offers plenty more pixels for creatives to play with. (Check out the best Microsoft Surface deals if you're in the market for new kit).

The new Surface Pro 8 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Announced yesterday alongside the new Laptop Studio and Duo 2 phone, the Surface Pro 8 is the most significant design update the device has seen since 2015's Surface Pro 3. Rounded edges bring it in line with the Surface Pro X, and the new graphite colour looks great. But the most notable update is that screen.

By dramatically shrinking the bezels, Microsoft has been able to bump the display from the previous 12.3-inches to 13. And it also packs a 120hz refresh rate – the likes of which Apple fan will only find on the iPad Pro. For creatives, the combination of the larger, more responsive screen and Microsoft’s redesigned Surface Slim Pen 2 could make this the ultimate 2-in-1.

And it isn't just the design of the device that's been given some love. Base level RAM now starts at 8GB (going up to 32GB for the maxxed-out model), and storage goes all the way up to a whopping 1TB. What's more, the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU offer performance that's twice as fast as the Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro 8 has a larger display, and supports the Microsoft Slim Pen 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

In short, the Surface Pro has been souped-up inside and out, and it's sounding like a pretty tantalising proposition for creatives. At $1,099/£999 it isn't exactly the cheapest option out there (you might want to check out the iPad Air 4 if you're on a budget), but if you're a fan of the Surface ecosystem, the Surface Pro 8 sounds like a worthy successor to the 7. Check out our Surface Pro 7 review, and be sure to take a look at today's best tablet deals below.

Read more: