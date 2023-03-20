Someone made a modern iPhone 4 design, and I need it now

2010's iPhone 4 has something of a hallowed reputation among fans, and is often seen as the pinnacle of Apple design. And it's a design the company keeps coming back to, with the flat edges of today's iPhone line up bringing it much closer to the 4. But what would a contemporary iPhone 4 look like?

One Redditor has created a series of 3D renders that take the design language of the iPhone 14 and apply it to a more diminutive, nostalgic form – and it makes even the 13 mini look chunky. (Check out the best iPhone 13 mini deals.)

(Image credit: u/G8M8N8)

If Apple were ever to create an iPhone 'Pro mini', it might look something like this concept from Reddit user u/G8M8N8 (opens in new tab). The Dynamic Island is present and correct, as is USB-C, which is rumoured to be hitting the iPhone 15 line up. Oh, and for once we haven't got a terrifyingly large camera bump.

"If Apple were to create a product resembling this, I would gladly surrender my wallet to them," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Dude, you need to be head of design at Apple. Great job."

(Image credit: u/G8M8N8)

Sadly, with Apple doing away with the iPhone mini in favour of ever-bigger screens, the chances of something like this making an appearance are pretty slim. Indeed, rumour has it the iPhone 15 is going to be even bigger than the 14 – at least where the camera bump is concerned. Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.

