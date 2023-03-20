Someone made a modern iPhone 4 design, and I need it now

2010's iPhone 4 has something of a hallowed reputation among fans, and is often seen as the pinnacle of Apple design. And it's a design the company keeps coming back to, with the flat edges of today's iPhone line up bringing it much closer to the 4. But what would a contemporary iPhone 4 look like?
One Redditor has created a series of 3D renders that take the design language of the iPhone 14 and apply it to a more diminutive, nostalgic form – and it makes even the 13 mini look chunky. (Check out the best iPhone 13 mini deals.)
If Apple were ever to create an iPhone 'Pro mini', it might look something like this concept from Reddit user u/G8M8N8 (opens in new tab). The Dynamic Island is present and correct, as is USB-C, which is rumoured to be hitting the iPhone 15 line up. Oh, and for once we haven't got a terrifyingly large camera bump.
This is actually so pretty https://t.co/XD43rMLEArMarch 17, 2023
"If Apple were to create a product resembling this, I would gladly surrender my wallet to them," one Redditor comments, while another adds, "Dude, you need to be head of design at Apple. Great job."
Sadly, with Apple doing away with the iPhone mini in favour of ever-bigger screens, the chances of something like this making an appearance are pretty slim. Indeed, rumour has it the iPhone 15 is going to be even bigger than the 14 – at least where the camera bump is concerned. Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.
Read more: