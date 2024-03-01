I love these delightful 2024 Oscar nominee illustrations

To celebrate this year's nominees for Best Picture, designer and art director Olly Gibbs has created a stylish Oscars-themed illustration. Olly reimagines each film as its very own Oscar statuette, with playful references to the movies, giving each design a delightful dose of character.

While we've seen our fair share of stunning film posters this year, Olly's nominee illustrations are something we look forward to every Oscars season. Despite claiming that 2023 was his last year of Academy Award poster design, Olly is back and we're glad to see him commemorate such an exciting year of cinema.

(Image credit: Olly Gibbs)

Taking to X, Olly shared the new Oscars poster which features some of the best new films – from Poor Things to Killers of the Flower Moon. Of course, Barbie and Oppenheimer make an appearance – instantly recognisable together after last year's Barbenheimer craze. Due to Olly's ingenious illustration style, each statuette is instantly recognisable on costume alone, marking the importance of visual style in filmmaking.

To see Olly's past illustrations, check out 2023's Best Picture poster, and head to his website to see more of his ingenious work. If you're after more stunning design, take a look at the amazing Tenet rerelease poster that's got our heads in a spin.