Amazon has Apple Watch 7 at its lowest price yet and it isn't even Prime Day

Amazon's been offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 fairly regularly over the last few months – often cutting the price by as much as $70. That's surprising in itself considering the best Apple Watch yet is less than 10 months old. But now it's cut the price even further on certain colours, with up to $115 off, taking the Apple Watch 7 to a record low of just $284 for the 41mm GPS model in green (opens in new tab) and $314 for the 45mm version (opens in new tab). That's 29% off the former and 27% off the larger version.

There are savings on other colours too, with $80 off the 41mm Watch in Midnight (opens in new tab). And good news for those in the UK. Amazon hasn't been offering many Apple Watch 7 deals on the other side of the Atlantic, but right now it has £50 off the 41mm in green (now £309) (opens in new tab). And £10 off some other colours.

What's perhaps most surprising is that this deal comes ahead of Amazon Prime Day and is open to everyone, not just Prime subscription members. Perhaps we'll see better prices across more colours during Prime Day itself. If we do, you'll hear about it here, because we've already started tracking all the Apple Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) – take a look because we already have links to the best early deals.

The best Apple Watch Pre-Prime Day deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $399 $284.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $115: The Apple Watch 7 is the most practical Apple Watch yet, with a larger and brighter screen than previous models. It has a super always-on retina display, charges fast and offers a range of ECG measurements and mindfulness and sleep apps.

The best Apple Watch Pre-Prime Day deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $369 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £50: Amazon has been offering discounts on the Apple Watch 7 in the US for some time, but we haven't seen many discounts in the UK. Right now you can get £50 off the Watch in green and £10 off some other colours.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021): From £269 £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30: Not a massive saving on last year's Apple Watch SE, but then this smartwatch was already great value. It doesn't have the always-on display that you get with the series 7, but you still get plenty of features for exercise.

You can keep up to date with the best deals in our regular round up on the best Apple Watch Series 7 price. Make sure you also see our guide to the best smartwatch deals, or see more deals in your area below.

