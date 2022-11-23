A PS5 inside a car – what could possibly go wrong?

The PS5 is, among other things, big. It's one of the most gargantuan games consoles ever made, and the bulky design was mercilessly mocked when Sony revealed it back in 2020. But what's bigger than a PS5? A PS5 that's also a car, of course.

The president of Sony Honda Mobility (the two brands have launched a joint electric car venture) has revealed plans to install a PS5 console into its vehicles. And our immediate question is: why? (Feeling lucky? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

Some Tesla cars can already play Steam video games (Image credit: Tesla)

Izumi Kawanishi told the Financial Times (opens in new tab), "Sony has content, services, and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla." Yep – it seems the idea of sticking a next-generation games console inside an electric car is an explicit move against the new Twitter master.

But while Sony wants to "cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer," just like the brand's announcement of self-facing cameras for the PSVR 2, I can't help but wonder if the whole thing is a good idea. Do we really need a games console inside a vehicle? Its hardly going to feature a 70-inch display, which means games like God of War can't possibly look their best. And on a more general level, is a car really the safest place to be getting stuck into the latest AAA title?

Needless to say, the internet has been having fun with the news. "So you telling me just grab a car and I got a better chance of getting a PS5?" One user tweets (opens in new tab), while another adds, "Surely there is no way this ends poorly!"

Indeed, there's plenty going on in the world of electric cars lately, with Tesla's Cybertruck receiving what might be its final design tweaks ahead of production. But rather than Tesla, perhaps its the Apple car that Sony needs to worry about.

Read more: