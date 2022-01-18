Want to buy a PS5? Your best bet might be Sony itself

Climbing Everest. Folding a fitted bedsheet. Buying a PlayStation 5. What do all of the above have in common? That's right – they're some of the most difficult things to do in the world. But that last challenge could be about to get a little easier, thanks to Sony itself.

Gamers can now register on PlayStation Direct for the chance to buy a PS5 from Sony. The offer has extended across Europe after opening for US customers over the festive period. And while hardly a guarantee that you'll finally get hold of the elusive console, it's a promising sign that stock might be about to start moving again. Fancy your chances? Check out all the latest PS5 restock news.

Could stock be about to start moving again? (Image credit: Charles Sims on Unsplash)

Gamers are invited to sign up with their PlayStation Network sign-in ID over on the PlayStation website. "We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation. If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details," the new registration page reads. Right now, registration is available in United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

A perfect storm of factors has contributed to the PS5's stock shortages, from the console's sheer popularity to the global chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But even if Sony is only offering a limited amount of consoles in the near future, we can hope (nay, dream) that means more are coming after that.

From the pandemic to the chip shortage, a bunch of factors have contributed to stock issues (Image credit: Sony)

Not that Sony has been quiet on the PlayStation-related announcement front lately. Most recently, the company announced a series of new, colourful faceplates, marking a move away from the polarising white-on-black colour scheme. And with a new controller and even a redesigned console rumoured, you can hope to get hold of a PS5 at some point – even if it's the current console's successor. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best games console deals below.

