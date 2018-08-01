Save up to $300 on a Wacom MobileStudio Pro

Wacom has dropped the prices of its groundbreaking pen computer, the MobileStudio Pro , so you can get your hands on some state-of-the-art creative kit for a significant discount – up to $300 / £300 off.

If you're after a portable, all-in-one design solution for the new school year – or just to help you get some vector art or logo design done while you're out and about – this is a cracking Wacom deal for you.

Combining the portability of an iPad Pro with the power of a full-fat Windows PC, the MobileStudio Pro enables you to use all your professional desktop software, without being tethered to a studio – so you can work whenever and wherever you want.

The MobileStudio Pro comes in 13- and 16-inch flavours

Discounts are available across the MobileStudio range, so if you're on a budget you can get money off the entry-level 13-inch model with a Core i5 processor and 64GB SSD. But if you're feeling a bit more flush you can save on a massive 16-inch model with all the power and SSD space you're likely to need.

When we reviewed the MobileStudio Pro last year we were really impressed by its power, portability and build quality, as well as useful features such as customisable ExpressKeys and a pen with 60 degrees of tilt and over 8,000 levels of sensitivity.

So if you think you need a MobileStudio Pro in your life, especially at a sweet discount, head over to Wacom US or Wacom UK and take a look.

Read more: Wacom Intuos Pro review

