This Star Wars waffle maker takes the cake

We love a nerdy product design, especially when it's a household item. Taking an every-day appliance and transforming it into something unique that demonstrates your love for a particular franchise is a great way to spruce up your living space. Speaking of space, I think I've found the best kitchen accessory in the galaxy.

It's easy to go too far when designing a product (like these everyday product design fails). But this waffle maker, designed to look like the iconic Millennium Falcon ship from Star Wars, is a winner in our books (and if you enjoy Star Wars, check out these Star Wars fonts). Just imagine this on your kitchen work surface.

(Image credit: Brone9 via Reddit)

Shared by user Brone9 to r/DesignPorn on Reddit , this unique bit of kitchen kit will transform your mundane waffles into a space ship worthy of the Rebel Alliance. Simply pour the mix into the maker, leave to cook, and then admire the out-of-this-world design before you demolish. It's a true delight for any Star Wars fan and a sure-fire way to make breakfast a little bit more fun and unforgettable for any house guest. In fact, it would be a perfect addition to this trippy Boba Fett optical illusion rug.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

And the best part is that if you fancy owning one you can buy it for yourself right now over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (it's officially licensed). If you're a fan of the Dark Side, you can pick up a maker in the shape of Darth Vader's face (opens in new tab) instead. However, priced at nearly $60, I hope they are the best waffles I've ever tasted.

