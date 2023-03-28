This Star Wars waffle maker takes the cake

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Get a Yoda this.

A shot of a waffle maker shaped like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars with a waffle and kitchen items
(Image credit: Star Wars)

We love a nerdy product design, especially when it's a household item. Taking an every-day appliance and transforming it into something unique that demonstrates your love for a particular franchise is a great way to spruce up your living space. Speaking of space, I think I've found the best kitchen accessory in the galaxy.

It's easy to go too far when designing a product (like these everyday product design fails). But this waffle maker, designed to look like the iconic Millennium Falcon ship from Star Wars, is a winner in our books (and if you enjoy Star Wars, check out these Star Wars fonts). Just imagine this on your kitchen work surface.

A screenshot from a Reddit thread showing a waffle maker shaped like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars

(Image credit: Brone9 via Reddit)

Shared by user Brone9 to r/DesignPorn on Reddit , this unique bit of kitchen kit will transform your mundane waffles into a space ship worthy of the Rebel Alliance. Simply pour the mix into the maker, leave to cook, and then admire the out-of-this-world design before you demolish. It's a true delight for any Star Wars fan and a sure-fire way to make breakfast a little bit more fun and unforgettable for any house guest. In fact, it would be a perfect addition to this trippy Boba Fett optical illusion rug.

A product shot of a waffle maker shaped like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars

(Image credit: Star Wars)

And the best part is that if you fancy owning one you can buy it for yourself right now over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (it's officially licensed). If you're a fan of the Dark Side, you can pick up a maker in the shape of Darth Vader's face (opens in new tab) instead. However, priced at nearly $60, I hope they are the best waffles I've ever tasted.

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

