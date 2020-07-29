Student discounts: the best offers in 2020

Student discounts offer a lifeline for anyone in education. Given that much of the time you're loaded down with debt, and probably having to combine your studies with part-time work just to pay the rent, any help you can get is greatly appreciated.

The only problem is that, while big companies offer pretty substantial student discount deals, they don't spend a lot of time shouting about them and they can often be difficult to find. Plus there's the fact that the offers are constantly changing, and so it becomes a full-time job just to keep up with what's available, and what the best student discounts actually are.

To save you the bother, we've hunted high and low to bring you the best student discounts available today. We've also got the best back to school and Apple Back to School deals happening right now.

The best student discounts in the US

01. Adobe Creative Cloud

If you're studying to become a creative professional, you're might want to get Adobe Creative Cloud. This suite of creative software includes more than 50 industry-standard apps including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Lightroom. You also get 100GB of cloud storage and Adobe Portfolio, a special app that makes it easy to create your own portfolio website.

Adobe CC for students: Get 60% off All Apps

An all apps subscription to Creative Cloud will give you access to over 50 apps, plus Adobe Fonts Portfolio, 100GB of cloud storage and other benefits. Normally $52.99 per month, students and teachers can get a CC subscription for just $19.99 per month for the first year.



02. Apple

Wouldn't it be lovely if Apple offered a single, universal discount for student across all of its product range? Sadly, it doesn't, but it is currently offering specific discounts to qualifying higher education students on selected Macs and iPads. Plus you get a free paid of AirPods into the bargain, worth $159, and a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care. To get any of these discounts, you just need to visit the Apple Education Store.

03. Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is super-handy for students, both for when you need that textbook delivered asap, and when you need to take a study break and binge-watch some great TV. And if you're in higher education and not already a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime Student, which offers pretty much everything a normal Amazon Prime account does. Then after six months, you can get 50% off Amazon Prime Student membership, paying just $6.49 per month, rather than the normal $12.99 per month.

Amazon Prime student discount: 6 months of Amazon Prime Student free, then 50% off

Amazon Prime Student offers access to award-winning movies & TV shows, over two million songs and custom playlists from Amazon Music, ad free, and free premium delivery on millions of items a month. New members can get a 6-month trial for free, and after your trial, Prime Student is just $6.49/month.

04. Apple Music

There are times when it's difficult to focus, and you need a kickass soundtrack to get your brain in gear and motivate you through some serious study. So it's great that students enrolled in degree-granting universities and colleges can join the streaming service Apple Music, which gives you access to 60million songs, at half price for up to 48 months. If you're new to Apple Music you can take out a free trial first; if you're not, you can swap over your existing subscription. Either way, you'll pay just $4.99 per month rather than the usual $9.99 per month.

Apple Music student discount: Get 50% off

Get Apple Music for half-price: you'll pay just $4.99 a month rather than the usual $9.99 for up to 48 months. You'll have access to 60 million songs, and you'll also get Apple TV + for a limited time.

05. Hulu

Want to stream thousands of great shows such as High Fidelity, The Bold Type, Looking for Alaska, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Bob’s Burgers? Hulu doesn't actually offer a student discount, but you can get free access to Hulu via Spotify's student discount program. This gives you a Spotify Premium account, access to the ad-supported version of Hulu, and access to Showtime, all for less than the regular price of a Hulu subscription.

Costing just $4.99 a month – half the price you'd pay normally for a Spotify Premium account alone – this student discount is available to anyone over 18 who's currently enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, and who hasn't previously had a premium Spotify account.

Hulu student discount: Get Hulu for free + 50% off a Spotify Premium account

Enjoy Spotify Premium, Hulu (ad-supported), and Showtime for just $4.99/month after a one-month free trial, and cancel at any time. This offer is open only to higher education students who haven't already tried Spotify Premium.

06. Microsoft Office – it's free!

If you’re a student or teacher, you're eligible to get Office 365 Education, an online version of Microsoft Office, for free. This includes Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft OneNote, and Microsoft Teams, plus additional classroom tools. Perhaps most significantly, it also includes 1TB of online storage, which is massively more than the 15GB you get free with Google Drive.

Microsoft Office student discount: Get Office 365 Education for free with 1TB storage

Access the online version of Microsoft Office for free, plus 1TB of online storage. Your school may also allow students to install the full Office apps on up to five Macs or PCs for free. You just need a valid school email address to get started.



07. Nike

Whether you're a college sports star, or just want some nice sneakers, Nike is keen to get students on board. It has long offered a 10% student discount to eligible high school, college, and university students in the USA. But recently, for a limited time, they've increased this to 20%.

To get the discount, you’ll need to complete a verification form, and will then be sent a single-use promo code for 20% off most items on Nike.com, which you use during checkout. Note that shipping charges are calculated after discount, and that you can apply for a new discount code every 30 days.

Nike student discount: Get 20% off at Nike.com

Save 20% before shipping charges on most items sold on Nike.com. This discount is available to eligible high school, college, and university students in the USA.

The best student discounts in the UK

01. Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe's Creative Cloud is a must-have for anyone studying a creative or marketing discipline. It contains more than 50 apps that are industry-standard for disciplines such as graphic design, photography, publishing, photo editing, film-making, animation and illustration,. You also get 100GB of cloud storage and Adobe Portfolio for building a portfolio website.

Adobe CC for students: Get 65% off an All Apps subscription

An all Apps subscription to CC will allow you to download the full range of over 50 apps, plus Adobe Fonts Portfolio, 100GB of cloud storage and a range of other benefits. Normally £49.94, students and teachers can get a Creative Cloud subscription for just £16.24/month for the first year.

02. Apple

Apple doesn't have a discount you can apply to all its products. But what it does currently offer are specific discounts to post-secondary education students on Mac computers (iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini) and iPads. Not only that, but you get a free pair of AirPods too, worth £159, and the option of a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care.

To get any of these discounts, you just need to visit the Apple Education Store. You then have three ways of accessing Apple's educational discounts. One is by signing up to student discount website UNiDAYS. The alternative is to verify you're a student through Apple by calling the phone number or chatting with a representative online.

Apple student discount: Get free Air Pods + save up to £80 on an iPad

Students in higher education can get free AirPods, worth £159, and 20% off AppleCare+ when you buy any of the following discounted iPad products: iPad Pro, iPad Air, 2nd Generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

03. Amazon Prime

Need school supplies or an important reference book, and need it tomorrow? Then you need Amazon Prime, which will also let you binge-watch some great TV and movies when you're on a study break. As long as if you're in higher education and not already a Prime subscriber, you can get a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime Student, which is very similar to a normal Amazon Prime account. Then after six months, you can get 50% off: just £3.99 per month compared with the normal £7.99 per month.

Amazon Prime for students: Get 6 months of Amazon Prime Student free, then 50% off

Amazon Prime Student offers access to award-winning movies & TV shows, over two million songs and custom playlists from Amazon Music, ad free, and free premium delivery on millions of items a month. New members can get a 6-month trial for free, and after your trial, Prime Student is just £3.99/month.

04. Apple Music

When you want to get your head down and do some serious study, you need some top tunes to stick in your headphones and drown out the real world. So higher education students will want to take advantage of the student discount offfered by Apple Music. This gives you 50 per cent off access to 60 million songs, for up to 48 months. If you're new to Apple Music you can take out a free trial first; if you're not, you can swap over your existing subscription. Either way, you'll pay just $4.99 per month rather than the normal $9.99 per month.

Apple Music for students: Get 50% off

Get Apple Music for half price: you'll pay just £4.99 a month rather than the usual £9.99 for up to 48 months. You'll have access to 60 million songs, and you'll also get Apple TV + for a limited time.

05. Microsoft Office (it's free!)

While there are numerous alternatives, Microsoft Office remains the standard tool for writing, editing and documentation. And if you’re a student or teacher, you are eligible to get Office 365 Education, an online version, at no charge. You'll get Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft OneNote, and Microsoft Teams as part of the package, along with additional classroom tools. And best of all, you'll get 1TB of online storage, in sharp contrast to the 15GB you get for free with Google Drive.

Microsoft Office for students: Get Office 365 Education for free with 1TB storage

Access the online version of Microsoft Office for free, plus 1TB of online storage. Your school may also allow students to install the full Office apps on up to five Macs or PCs for free. You just need a valid school email address to get started.



06. Nike

Whether you're a serious athlete or just want some nice trainers, Nike is keen to get you on board, offering a 10% student discount (before delivery charges) for most products sold at Nike.com. It's available for college, sixth form and university students. To get the discount, you’ll need to register with UNiDAYS to verify your student status and retrieve your discount code. Note, though, that this cannot be applied to gift cards, Apple products or NikeLab products.

Nike student discount: Get 10% off at Nike

Save 10% before delivery charges on most items sold on Nike.com. This discount is available to students available for college, sixth form and university students who can verify their status.

