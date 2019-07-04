Forget Prime day deals, this Microsoft Surface Go is ridiculously cheap

With Amazon Prime 2019 just days away, we've already seen some incredible Prime Day deals. And they don't show any sign of slowing dow, with Walmart joining the party with this incredible 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go deal. The particular model on offer is packed with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, all for just $339 – that's a huge $60 saving on the normal retail price!

Voted one of the best tablets for photo and video editing in our round up, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen this Surface Go model go for – and we doubt we'll see such an offer again. Finding such a good discount on a Microsoft device is rare, so if you've had your eye on one of these nifty little devices, now's the time to buy.

Perfect for being creative on the go, the 10-inch Surface Go weighs in at just 1.15lbs, making it Microsoft's smallest and lightest Surface yet. The battery boasts a life of up to nine hours and the in-built kickstand means you can use it in a variety of modes – laptop, tablet and studio – to suit your workflow. The tablet also comes complete with a USB-C port, Surface Connect for fast charging and a headphone jack.

For those of you living in the UK, here's a cracking deal with a £50 saving on a Microsoft Surface Go with slightly higher specs:

Microsoft Surface Go 10" | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £509 £457.90

Save £52.09: This brilliant deal shaves over £50 off this higher spec Microsoft Go model, which has double the amount of RAM and storage than the one above. This is a deal we don't expect to hang around for long.

View Deal

You can also view more deals below: