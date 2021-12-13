You can now buy a Switch OLED dock, without the Switch OLED

Back in October, the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED was released into the wild. And unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know about how impossible it has been to get your hands on one of the devices. But Nintendo has just released something that might fix your Switch OLED craving.

Nintendo is now selling the OLED dock separately to the Switch console. For $70 / £59.99, Switch gamers can now double up their docks and get their hands on the elusive Switch OLED (or at least half of it). The new dock won't give you all of the OLED features, but its fresher looking design and LAN port will give you a taste of the OLED experience. Haven't got your hands on a Nintendo Switch yet? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

The Switch dock comes with an LAN port (Image credit: Nintendo)

You can now buy the dock on the official Nintendo store, but it's limited to one per person so Nintendo can manage stock, which isn't really surprising seeing as there is an industry-wide console shortage. The main selling point of buying a Switch OLED dock is that is has an LAN port, so you can plug directly in to your internet, which will minimise buffering when playing with friends online. But if you aren't really an online gamer, then there is little point in buying the dock.

The OLED dock is also more aesthetically pleasing than the original Switch dock. It doesn't just have softer, curved edges but it also comes in both black and white, so you can choose the colour best suited to your environment. We are keen on the new dock design, but once you've already spent hundreds on buying your Switch, would you really want to be forking out another $70 / £59 for a new dock just because it looks nice?

We can definitely see that the OLED dock gives gamers a more affordable way to get their hands on at least part of the Switch OLED. However, according to Nintendo, the dock doesn't come with a HDMI cable or AC adapter, meaning that you'll have to spend even more money on the right cables to make sure the device will even turn on. We don't know about you, but it feels like this dock isn't really worth it at all.

If you do like the look of the Switch OLED dock, then act quickly because we don't think stocks will last, especially after seeing how fast the Switch flew off the shelves over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're still on the hunt for a Switch OLED for Christmas, then make sure you check out our guide to Nintendo Switch OLED restocks.

