The story behind The Fox and the Star

The Fox and the Star, named Waterstones Book of the Year in 2015, is regarded by many as one of the most exquisitely illustrated children's books of all time, and there's an opportunity to learn more about it at London's William Morris Gallery.

The Fox and the Star is inspired by two of the best Williams: Morris and Blake

The gallery's Fox and the Star exhibition tells the fascinating story of how the book was conceived and produced. Author Coralie Bickford-Smith was inspired by William Morris, William Blake, and the work of Morris' Kelmscott Press, which he established with the hope of producing books that have "a definite claim to beauty".

The exhibition provides a rare opportunity to look at some of Coralie Bickford-Smith's sketches

The exhibition will explore the historic books that played a part in the development of her style, and initial drawings and other work from her sketchbook will be displayed, as well as rarely seen proofs.

The exhibition is ideal for all ages and runs at The William Morris Gallery until 29 January, and there's a special event on 26 January in which Coralie Bickford-Smith will relate her 'life in a bookshelf' and explain why she believes the printed page still matters.

Learn more about The Fox and the Star at the William Morris Gallery

This article originally appeared in Paint & Draw issue 02; buy it here!

