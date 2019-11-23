Unbelievable Amazon Black Friday deal: this iPad Pro is ridiculously cheap

Amazon Black Friday is officially under way, with the retail giant today kicking the event off with some of the most impressive deals we've seen to date. But the best one so far has got to be this unbelievable lightning deal, which knocks the price of this 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 256GB, Space Grey iPad Pro down to just £448.99 – that's a whopping 42% discount on the popular Apple device!

The iPad Pro has become a popular tool among artists and designer in recent years. Almost, if not as powerful as some laptops, the iPad Pro combines a whole lot of horsepower with some of the most creative apps around. Oh, and don't forget support for the excellent Apple Pencil too.

But like a lot of Apple products, the iPad Pro is far from cheap, until today, that is. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, various iPad Pro models have been reduced by a staggering amount. Ok so it's not the shiniest new device, it is in fact the 2017 model, which is still a highly powerful, capable device. So if the Pro's price tag was previously an issue, right now could be the best time to buy.

The best Amazon UK Black Friday iPad Pro deals

Looking for an iPad Pro deal in the US? Here's the offer currently available on the 10.5-inch model.

