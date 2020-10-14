10 unsexy Prime deals (that you’ll definitely want)

Amazon Prime Day has come and nearly gone, but there are still loads of genuinely great deals to take advantage of. The thing is, some of the best deals are on the least sexy but essential items.

We're talking offers like 75% off an Oral-B electric toothbrush and 58% off Dettol Wipes (because you can never have too many of those these days, right?). Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these great offers.

10 unsexy Prime Day deals: US

Top unsexy Prime deals

Instant Pot Slow Cooker: $149.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $79.96: This is definitely not sexy, but it definitely is a fantastic deal! The multi-use, programmable slow cooker's price has been slashed by over half price. Perfect for the winter months... or any months you enjoy eating food for that matter!View Deal

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $79.99 | $42.73 at Amazon

Save $37.26: Perfect for the man/woman about town/country, and especially ideal for those who drink coffee, this K-cup pod coffee brewer is enjoying an eye-opening 47% discount for today only! View Deal

Apple AirPods & Charging Case: $159.00 | $114.99 at Amazon

Save $44.01: OK, these are kind of sexy, but a great deal's a great deal. It's not often we see good discount on, well, any Apple products, and this 28% price slash is clearly not going to last long. View Deal

Harry Potter wearable blanket: $27.99 | $15.29 at Amazon

Save $12.70: Join Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin this winter, with these cosy comfy wearable throws. We don't want to get bogged down about whether this is sexy or not, but it definitely is cool... right?!View Deal

10 unsexy Prime Day deals: UK

Top unsexy Prime deals

Oral-B electric toothbrush: £219.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £165: This is the biggest saving of these random deals – a whopping £165 off the original price. There are five modes to this Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction electric toothbrush, and three heads. Keep your pearly whites pearly at a fraction of the usual price!

View Deal

Glenlivet Single Malt Whisky: £36.59 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £16.60: Whether you like a Scotch, or you know someone who does, this is a great present with the coming winter months in mind. A great drop for a great price.

View Deal

Pinch of Nom: 100 Recipe cookbook: £20 £6.99 at Amazon

Save £13.01: Whether you're looking for some fresh ideas for healthier meals, or are looking for more hearty dins for the cold season, this million-seller will set you right.

View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £31: Amazon Prime Day always offers great bargains on Amazon devices, and this year is no different, with this Ech Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker being one of the best deals at 62% off!

View Deal

