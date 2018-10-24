Upgrade your site's visuals with this bundle

Does your website need a healthy dose of visuals? This huge collection of logo templates will get your site where it needs to go. The DesignShock Stock Logo Templates Bundle features 1,000 stock logos that will help enhance your brand visually, with themes ranging from vintage to gradient to handmade.

You can each edit each theme using Adobe Illustrator, as they're all in the .ai format. Feel free to resize them, change up the colours, add some additional features, and more. Bring a splash of visual interest to your brand with DesignShock Stock Logo Templates Bundle.

This bundle is 34 per cent off right now, so it's yours for only $19.

Related articles: