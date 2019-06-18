Finally! The stylus Wacom users have been waiting for

Today Wacom has announced a new smart stylus that aims to improve the drawing experience for Windows 10 users. Optimised for the Windows Ink Workspace, the Bamboo Ink Plus is a rechargeable model for creators, which finally does away with the need for elusive AAAA batteries.

This is great news for Wacom users. For too long they've had to look on with envy as Apple users plug in their Pencils and recharge them for future use on the best drawing apps for iPad. Now the playing field has been slightly levelled, and Bamboo Ink Plus users no longer have to fork out for batteries.

The new Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus aims to streamline the creative experience for users – equipped with a single button, which, when pressed, launches Windows 10 creative apps such as Bamboo Paper and Screen Sketch. Topped off with tilt recognition, higher responsiveness and interchangeable nibs, Wacom's Bamboo Ink Plus looks set to take the drawing and sketching experience to the next level.

Creative apps are only a button-push away [Image: Wacom]

This isn't the first Wacom stylus that doesn't rely on batteries though. Previous styli have relied on Wacom's patented electro-magnetic resonance (EMR) technology for power.

In plain English, this basically means that EMR pens can operate without a battery or a chord thanks to some nifty sensors that generate a magnetic field. And while EMR models are handy, a rechargeable stylus with added functionality is a more than welcome addition to Wacom's range.

"By turning every stroke into a precise digital representation of our thoughts and imagination, these new smart styli can help bring out the visual thinker and artist in all of us" says Heidi Wang, Senior Vice President of Wacom’s Ink Division, in a press release.

The Bamboo Ink Plus costs €99,90/ £84,99/ $99,95, and is available now from the Wacom store . And if you're after a shiny new tablet to use your new stylus on, don't miss our round up of the best cheap Wacom tablet deals.

