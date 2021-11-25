Save 20% on a must-have Wacom tablet this Black Friday

If you're new to digital art and looking to get an entry level drawing tablet there's no better than the Wacom Intuos Pro. You can save 20% at Newegg, where the small model has dropped from $249.99 to $199.95. There are a lot of Wacom deals floating around today, but for newcomers the savings on the small and medium models found here are unmissable .

Think the small or medium models aren't for you? Then check out Amazon's Wacom deals page for some great offers across the board, including money off the Wacom One that works with Chromebooks and the Wacom Cintiq 16 for on-screen sketching and painting.

If you want to explore more Wacom deals? We've put together the best Black Friday Wacom deals for you to look at.

Wacom Intuos Pro, small: $249.95 Wacom Intuos Pro, small: $249.95 $199 at Newegg

Save 20%: Wacom's industry leading tech packed into the small model. The superb pen and build quality makes this a great entry model for newcomers.

DEAL EXPIRES: 27 November 11.59pm

Wacom Intuos Pro, medium: $379.95 Wacom Intuos Pro, medium: $379.95 $299.95 at Newegg

Save $80: One of the best pens and driver tech going, packaged into the larger medium model. This deal is unmissable for a pro-level drawing tablet. Go get it!

DEAL EXPIRES: 27 November 11.59pm





Wacom are leaders in the digital art tablets, the Apple of the art world. Both tablets feature Wacom's professional level Pro Pen 2 technology, which features features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking for ultimate. Wacom's pens set the standard for the industry. Slim design and a large active drawing area, plus programmable shortcut keys and a design that set the template for all tablets, the small and medium models are good starter tablets with excellent build quality.

We gave this tablet a glowing review when we put it to the test (see our Wacom Intuos Pro review). We found it great value for money and offers a large drawing area and solid build quality. So why the discount? Only the small and medium models are included in the deal, and the superb Paper version is missing. Yet, for newcomers there's no better models to get started, particularly for teenagers or if you have a small desk.

Not in the US? Never fear, there are some brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro (small and medium) offers across world, details of which you can find here:

