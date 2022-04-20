Apple's most exciting MacBook yet could arrive at WWDC

There are a few things we can reasonably expect to see at Apple's June WWDC conference, chief of which is the next generation of iOS. The company tends to use the summer slot to show off its software, but it isn't unheard of for hardware to make an appearance.

New reports suggest Apple is testing various new laptops featuring the much-rumoured M2 chip, the successor to Apple's wildly successful M1 silicon. And among them is, apparently, a brand new MacBook Air. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best MacBook Air deals available now).

A fan-made render of the 2022 MacBook Air (Image credit: Parker Ortolani / Future)

According to Bloomberg, new Mac mini, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models could arrive as soon as WWDC this June. But while the first two will likely carry familiar designs, the 2022 MacBook Air is rumoured to be getting a brand new coat of paint.

There are rumours that the MacBook Air will follow the lead of the 2021 iMac, introducing a much wider colour range. That's led to plenty of handsome fan renders imagining some delectable pastel hues, which would certainly inject some fun back into Apple's laptop range. Elsewhere, we've heard that the MacBook Air's famous tapered design could be on the way out, with a more uniform straight, flat-edged design taking over. And yep, rumour has it the notch is coming too. Whatever happens, it sounds like we're in for some big changes.

A fan-made render of the 2022 MacBook Air (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

In terms of specs, Bloomberg says the new Air will feature "eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That’s up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air."

Of all the rumoured upcoming Macs, we're definitely most excited about the new Air. Having languished without any design love for years, it was almost looking forgotten by Apple. But with the iMac and iPad mini both getting an update last year, it seems the company is finally giving some attention to its older products.

Time will tell if the new MacBook Air will indeed arrive as soon as June. If you don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming next, check out the best MacBook Air deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Apple deals.

