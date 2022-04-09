New MacBook Air design could be even more controversial than the Pro

We were hoping to see the much-rumoured 2022 MacBook Air make an appearance at last month's Apple event, but alas, change wasn't in the Air just yet. Rumours suggest it could now appear in the latter half of this year – and sport a fairly controversial new design.

It seems the much-maligned notch could be making the jump from the 2021 MacBook Pro to the new MacBook Air. But rather than the slightly more subtle black of the former, the latter is said to feature a bright white notch – just to make you can't possibly miss it. Like your MacBook Air notch-less? Check out the best MacBook Air deals available now.

Is this what the notch will look like? (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

iDropNews (opens in new tab) claims to have seen images of the new MacBook Air, complete with white notch. Apparently, it matches up with recent renders we've seen, depicting the notch atop a white-bezelled screen.

While it sounds a fairly dramatic redesign, there is a precedent here. White bezels were added to the 2021 iMac, and actually work fairly well with the delightful pastel colour scheme. With the 2022 MacBook Air rumoured to be the first MacBook in years to be available in a series of colours, it makes sense that it might take design cues from the new iMac.

The notch is the most controversial design touch on the 2021 MacBook Pro (Image credit: Apple)

But the 2021 MacBook Pro was widely mocked for adopting the notch, so it wouldn't be surprising to see even more scorn poured on a whiter, brighter notch. Of course, we'll have to wait and see what Apple really has up its sleeve for the next MacBook Air, which is rumoured to be arriving next year. From the inclusion of the powerful M1 Pro chip to a brand new name (the 'Air' moniker might finally be on the way out), we've already heard plenty of tantalising tidbits about the new notebook.

If you don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming next, check out the best MacBook Air deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Apple deals.

Read more: