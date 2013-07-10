First movie poster for Captain America 2

Marvel Studios has released the first poster for the forthcoming movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier (above). In true 'teaser poster' fashion, it reveals little about the story itself. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the clues it offers, particularly the battered nature of the supposedly invincible shield (although on closer inspection that appears to be red paint, not blood).

Read all our movies-related articles here

Read all our posters-related articles here

Due out April 4 next year, the movie will pick-up where The Avengers left off, as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johanssen), to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy dubbed the Winter Soldier.

We're expecting to learn more from a dedicated panel at Comic-Con but for now this concept art by Ryan Meinerding gives us an idea of how the hero and villain will face off:

The concept art has us salivating at the fast-cut action to come

Liked this? Read these!

The top 25 movie posters of all time

Great examples of doodle art

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What do you think of the teaser poster? Are you looking forward to the movie? Share your views in the comments below!