Movie posters created through iconic soundbites

Film fans and creatives alike will love this illustrated poster series. Using the iconic soundbites from films such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Kill Bill, the posters are then depicted using quirky illustrations of characters and props.

Created by Italy-based art director Salvatore Zanfrisco and copywriter Nicolleta Zanterino, 'MovieSound' translates the sound waves from the sound bites as a basis for the illustrations.

The pair wanted to create a tribute to the best way to the "ultimate way to enjoy cinema - by ears". What a refreshing and innovative way to celebrate some of the world's best-loved movies!

See more iconic illustrated posters over on MovieSound.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen a poster series that's worth shouting about? Let us know in the comments box below!