8 Oscar nominees reimagined as Pop Art

The 2015 Oscars take place this weekend, and as ever, the build-up is the biggest part of the fun – especially with all the fan art flying around the place.

Take this contribution from stock image library Shutterstock who have, for a second year running, recreated the Best Picture nominees in Pop Art form. Check them out below, while you also can see what they did last year here.

01. Birdman

Poster by Odes Roberts

02. The Imitation Game

Poster by Bryant Nichols

03. American Sniper

Poster by Kathy Cho

04. Selma

Poster by Nichole Garcia

05. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Poster by Carisa Tong

06. The Theory of Everything

Poster by Deanna Paquette

07. Boyhood

Poster by Cristin Burton

08. Whiplash

Poster by Jordan Roland

For more details of the project, head to the Shutterstock website.

