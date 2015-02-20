8 Oscar nominees reimagined as Pop Art

The 2015 Oscars take place this weekend, and as ever, the build-up is the biggest part of the fun – especially with all the fan art flying around the place.
Take this contribution from stock image library Shutterstock who have, for a second year running, recreated the Best Picture nominees in Pop Art form. Check them out below, while you also can see what they did last year here.
01. Birdman
02. The Imitation Game
03. American Sniper
04. Selma
05. The Grand Budapest Hotel
06. The Theory of Everything
07. Boyhood
08. Whiplash
For more details of the project, head to the Shutterstock website.
