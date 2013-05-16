How to make your own wooden vinyl

A few months ago, it was announced that sales of vinyl records were at their highest in over two decades. If you ask us, vinyl was always cool but this new wooden record design from the Instructables' Amanda Ghassaei has put a new spin on an age-old product.

The records were cut on an Epilog 120 Watt Legend EXT to a theoretical precision of 1200dpi. The audio on the records has a bit depth between 4-5 (typical mp3 audio is 16 bit) and a sampling rate up to about 4.5kHz (mp3 is 44.1kHz). Ghassaei wrote the processing sketch so that it can be modified for any song, material, cutting machine, record size, and turntable speed.

Ghassaei has already cut Joy Division, the Velvet Underground and Radiohead into this wooden format and is eager to use other materials in her experiments. The sound is somewhat masked by a ghostly, grainy edge but you know what? We like it!

Find out how to make your own on the Instructables website.

