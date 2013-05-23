Topics

Hypnotic clock design makes time stand still

By Graphic design  

This abstract clock design from Portuguese designer Daniel Duarte will have you staring for hours with its ability to hypnotize and inspire.

Clocks can come in all shapes and sizes and we continue to be impressed by designers' imaginations and outputs. Portugal based designer Daniel Duarte has put together this 'Time Machine' - a product inspired by the concept of "stagnant staring".

We certainly haven't stopped staring, as its clever conceptual design is a thing of beauty. The effect is achieved by an optical illusion that results from the constant superimposition and rotation of monochrome geometric shapes.

It's crafted from plastic and PVC and uses yellow and orange arms to differentiate from the hour and minute hands. The clever design really allows this clock to stand out from the crowd.

See more inspiring designs over on Daniel's website.

