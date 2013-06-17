Stunning ZBrush image of HIV cells

Artist: Alexey Kashpersky

Title: Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Software: ZBrush, 3ds Max, Cellpack, V-Ray, After Effects and Photoshop

Alexey Kashpersky says: “This work took me roughly three weeks to complete. All the small elements except the body were taken from an HIV model generated with Cellpack. I just replaced the original sphere with my new model. The body object and Cellpack elements were detailed and textured in ZBrush, using Decimation Master to optimise the mesh and UV master for unwrapping.

“I created these scenes for CGSociety’s Autopack Challenge and won first prize in the Image category with them, an achievement I am immensely proud of.”