Laptop definitions jargon buster: From AI specs to GPU, nits and beyond

Advice
By
published

These laptop definitions will help you make sense of your CPUs, GPUs and SSDs to make the right choice when buying your next laptop.

The Dell XPS 17.
(Image credit: Dell)
Jump To:

There’s no denying that in today’s tech-driven world, laptops are ubiquitous, and for many they have become the preferred method to work, game or complete creative work. As tech advances and seeps into every aspect of our daily life, an increasing amount of jargon enters our lexicon, and whether you’re a seasoned tech enthusiast or a casual user, navigating the sea of terminology can be overwhelming and leave you questioning what to prioritise when buying a new system.

Whether you’re looking at a new laptop to complete everyday tasks, or considering one of the best laptops for graphic design or any other taxing tasks that requires a degree of laptop performance, you’ll want to have at least a passing understanding of the main definitions you read on the sale sticker. It will help you make better, more informed decisions and as well as ultimately ensuring you end up with the product you want. Knowing what to look for could mean you save money too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacob Little
Jacob Little

Jacob Little is a freelance writer and photographer and over the past ten years, has written for several national publications and brands. Based near Bristol, technology and the creative industries form the basis of his work, and he also provides content planning and project scoping services for agencies and businesses.

Related articles