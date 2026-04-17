Microsoft has just launched a great offer for students. It's called the Microsoft College offer and it includes more than $500 of added value for free when you buy selected Windows 11 PCs.

For eligible students in the US, you can get a full year of benefits:

1 year of Microsoft 365 Premium: including everything from Word and Excel to Powerpoint, plus Copilot built in

including everything from Word and Excel to Powerpoint, plus Copilot built in 1 year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: a library of hundreds of games for PC, Xbox and more devices with unlimited cloud gaming

a library of hundreds of games for PC, Xbox and more devices with unlimited cloud gaming A free design-your-own Wireless Controller: personalise your gaming setup with custom colours

To get the offer, you can get a wide range of Windows 11 PCs available at a variety of retailers. Some of these deals are below.