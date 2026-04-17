Buying a Windows 11 laptop just got more appealing for students
This US student offer is very tempting indeed.
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Microsoft has just launched a great offer for students. It's called the Microsoft College offer and it includes more than $500 of added value for free when you buy selected Windows 11 PCs.
For eligible students in the US, you can get a full year of benefits:
- 1 year of Microsoft 365 Premium: including everything from Word and Excel to Powerpoint, plus Copilot built in
- 1 year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: a library of hundreds of games for PC, Xbox and more devices with unlimited cloud gaming
- A free design-your-own Wireless Controller: personalise your gaming setup with custom colours
To get the offer, you can get a wide range of Windows 11 PCs available at a variety of retailers. Some of these deals are below.
This is a great laptop for college students, ideal for working in the day and playing when the work is done. There's $249 off.