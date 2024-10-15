Apple's new iPad mini is more exciting than it looks

News
By
published

In a world of giant screens, one tiny tablet is still in the race.

iPad mini 7
(Image credit: Apple)

When Apple announces a new product via a simple press release, it's usually one of the company's less exciting launches. Indeed, the new iPad mini, revealed this afternoon, looks like a particularly iterative update. But the specs are impressive, and for fans of the mini's diminutive form factor, the very fact that Apple is keeping the tiny tablet in the race is cause for celebration.

iPad mini 7

(Image credit: Apple)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

TOPICS

Related articles