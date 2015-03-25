Topics

Font of the day: Helena

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Helena by Noe Araujo.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Helena by Noe Araujo

Give your designs an authentic handcrafted feel with today's typeface of choice, Helena. Created by Mexico-based designer Noe Araujo, Helena is perfectly suited to stationery, logos and much more.

Helena is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

