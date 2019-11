Font of the day: Helena

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Helena by Noe Araujo

Give your designs an authentic handcrafted feel with today's typeface of choice, Helena. Created by Mexico-based designer Noe Araujo, Helena is perfectly suited to stationery, logos and much more.

Helena is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

