Fonts of the week w/e 3 August 2014

Every day of the week we bring you one of the best fonts around. Here are the latest selections: some are free, all are great.

Monday's font of the day: Elegant Lux

  • Price: Free (demo version)

Tuesday's font of the day: Emblema

  • Price: £35.10 (70 per cent discount for limited period)

Wednesday's font of the day: Nauman

Free font: Nauman

  • Price: Free

Thursday's font of the day: Adonide

Adonide font

  • Price: From $25

Friday's font of the day: Bariol

Free font: Bariol

  • Price: From €3 (get regular and italic weights for a tweet)

